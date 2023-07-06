Chris Mountain Fire update: 511 acres, 35 percent containment

July 6, 2023; 9:00 am

Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team Three

Matt Spring, Incident Commander

Date Reported: June 28, 2023

Cause: Lightning

Size: 511 acres

Containment: 35%

Total Personnel: 555

Location: 12 Mile west-northwest of Pagosa Springs, CO

Special Notes

Columbine Module Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) is assigned to the Chris Mountain Fire. UAS technology is a tool firefighters use to gather infrared imaging, detect heat signatures, and execute aerial ignition operations. The Chris Mountain Fire will utilize the Columbine Module and UAS to identify remaining areas of heat near the fire perimeter.

Current Situation

Chris Mountain Fire has reached 35 percent containment. A section of line is considered contained when fire is expected to remain inside perimeter boundaries. On the Chris Mountain Fire, containment was reached on the west side from Forest Service Road 630 south to the West Devil Creek drainage withthe exception of two areas where crews will work to complete containment of the west perimeter. Crews will begin to build direct handline in the Devil Creek drainage on the east side of the fire. The decision for firefighters to engage the fire directly is due to the minimal fire behavior in the drainage during Red Flag conditions.

Weather & Fire Behavior Information

The fire area remains under a Red Flag Warning today. Conditions remain dry and fuels are receptive to burning. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.Temperatures today will be in the low to mid 80s with relative humidity 10 to 15 percent. Winds will come from the southwest at 16 to 20 miles per hour with gust up to 30 miles per hour.

Closures

San Juan National Forest has a closure order in effect: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-publication/cosjf-chris-mountain-fire/chris-mountain-fire-closure

Evacuations

Archuleta County has issued mandatory evacuations for Forest Road 628, effective June 28th, 2023. To sign up for emergency notifications, visit the Archuleta County Emergency Operations website. You may also find evacuation information on their Facebook page or call the Chris Mountain Evacuees Call Center: at 970-264-8373

Temporary Flight Restrictions: A TFR is in place at this time. NOTAM has been extended. TFR link: tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_3_9743.html

Fire Information Phoneline: (970) 549-8799 Hours: 8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Facebook: rb.gy/0rudh Email: 2023.chrismountain@firenet.gov

InciWeb: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/cosjf-chris-mountain-fire