Beverly Joan Flaming (74), of Pagosa Springs, passed away on May 9, 2023. Bev was born in Goessel, Kan. on Feb. 22, 1949, to Evelyn and Clifford Delk, of Hillsboro, Kan.

She is survived by her husband, Allen Flaming, and two daughters Cristin (Shon) Flanagan and Candy Flaming, as well as two grandchildren (Seamus and Harper Flanagan), two sisters (Margaret Tice and Pam Abbott) and one brother (Jim Delk).

Bev was predeceased by both her parents, Evelyn and Clifford Delk, her sister Kathy Schmidt, and young nephew, Sean Abbott.

Bev was a school bus driver, known as Ms. B, for the Archuleta County District for more than 20 years. She was often called the “best bus driver ever” and will be deeply missed by students and staff.

A celebration of life will be held in Pagosa Springs at Town Park on Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. Event details can be found on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/6uhwfP8It.