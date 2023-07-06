Archuleta County Fair partners with medical center for Tough Enough — Tough Enough Rodeo

By Tonya Steadmon | Archuleta County Fair Board

The Archuleta County Fair Board is honored to announce our partnership with Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC) for our first Tough Enough to Wear Pink Rodeo, known as The Tough Enough — Tough Enough Rodeo.

Our goal is to bring awareness about all types of cancer and the Cancer Center we have here in Pagosa Springs.

A portion of the proceeds of this rodeo and the vendors at this rodeo will go to our local cancer center here at PSMC.

We are encouraging everyone to come out and support this event and our PSMC cancer center. We all know someone or have been affected by cancer in our lives and community and this is just a small portion of our respect and gratitude to you.

The Tough Enough — Tough Enough Rodeo will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 4 at the Archuleta County Fairgrounds. The cost is $10 for adult entry, $5 for child entry for ages 6-12, and entry for those 5 and under will be free. Please see our website, Facebook and flyers for additional information.

We look forward to seeing you all there.