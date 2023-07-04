Coal Mine Fire update July 4: Red Flag weather warnings forecast today

A Nevada Team 1 (Type 3 Team) took over the Coal Mine Fire at 0600 on July 2nd.

Containment: 85 percent

Cause: Lighting

Size: 286 acres

Archuleta County and Southern Ute Agency

Timber Litter/Timber/Brush

Fire activity continues to decrease and very few smokes remain within the interior. However, RED FLAG weather warnings are in the forecast today. Crews are taking extra care to ensure the fireline is secured before this event. Mop-up is being completed to ensure that the fire is cold to the touch no less than 100 feet from the perimeter of the fire. Crews have already completed a good portion of the mop-up strategy, as well as adding additional lines to reinforce unburned pockets where heavy fuel build up remains.

Wildlife is already beginning to return to the area, prompting crews to be extra cautious in the thick fuels surrounding the fire.

FIRE WEATHER FORECAST: RED FLAG WARNING in effect from noon to 9pm today. Gusty winds, low relative humidity values and a chance of dry thunderstorms. In addition, critical fire weather remains possible for Wednesday, as well.

EVACUATIONS: Pre-evacuation orders in place on County Road 500/Trujillo Rd between mile marker 15 and 18. Pre-evacuation orders will be reassessed after the RED FLAG WARNINGS have expired.

FIRE RESTRICTIONS: None. http://www.coemergency.com/p/fire-bans-danger.html

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS: There are no road closures at this time.

TOTAL FIRE RESOURCES ASSIGNED: There are 141 people assigned to the fire from four jurisdictions: 1 Engine, 4 Crews (Type 2), 1 Helicopter, 1 Type 3 Incident Management Team (Powell, Team 1).