County to hold redistricting hearing on July 5

By Josh Pike | Staff Writer

The Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) will hold a public hearing on proposed redistricting plans for the commissioner districts at its July 5 meeting.

According to a public notice published in the June 29 issue of The SUN, the hearing is being held in accordance with state statute and will occur at 1:30 p.m. at the county administrative building at 398 Lewis St.

The notice indicates that comments will also be accepted by Zoom and that maps and further information on the redistricting plans can be found at www.archuletacounty.org.

The redistricting plans were previously discussed by the BoCC at its May 23 work session and covered in the June 1 issue of The SUN.

josh@pagosasun.com