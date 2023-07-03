Coal Mine Fire update July 3: 286 acres, 85 percent contained

A Nevada Team 1 (Type 3 Team) took over the Coal Mine Fire at 0600 on July 2nd.

Containment: 85 percent

Cause: Lighting

Size: 286 acres

Archuleta County and Southern Ute Agency

Timber Litter/Timber/Brush

Minimal activity has been reported in the last 24 hours. An increase in containment to 85% is due to mild-wet weather and from the continued hard work of Firefighters on the incident. Little smoke remains visible from pockets of heat located in the heavier fuels where trouble spots had remained. Natural barriers on the NW side of the fire that are being used to create Fireline are still holding.

Aviation continues working to assist in securing the perimeter and reduce hot spots within the interior of the Fire. The helicopter is also part of the Initial Attack response within a 5 mile radius of the fire.

One minor injury has been reported.

FIRE WEATHER FORECAST: High pressure remains in control through tomorrow night, meaning lighter, terrain driven winds, mostly sunny skies, and low relative humidities. The next significant weather event is expected to pass through Tuesday.

FIRE RESTRICTIONS: None. http://www.coemergency.com/p/fire-bans-danger.html

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS: There are no road closures at this time.

EVACUATIONS: Pre-evacuation orders in place on County Road 500/Trujillo Rd between mile marker 15 and 18 are expected to be lifted tomorrow.

TOTAL FIRE RESOURCES ASSIGNED:

There are 142 people assigned to the fire from four jurisdictions: 2 Engines, 4 Crews (Type 2), 1 Helicopter, 1 Type 3 Incident Management Team (Powell, Team 1).