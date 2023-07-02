Pagosa knows how to celebratethe Fourth of July

Tuesday is the Fourth of July, the day we celebrate the birth of our nation.

It’s also a day of rodeo, parades, arts, crafts, live music, backyard barbecues, family reunions and, when darkness falls, the traditional fireworks will light up the sky downtown near the athletic fields at the high school.

Thousands flock to Pagosa Country every Independence Day to participate in our community’s many unique and traditional Fourth of July festivities.

This is the time of year that we celebrate our many freedoms. Along with those freedoms, we celebrate the hard work, talent and accomplishments of our friends and neighbors as we attend the numerous events they have lined up for our enjoyment.

The lineup for the plethora of festivities can be found on the front page of this week’s newspaper. You’ll also find additional details about activities throughout the pages of this week’s SUN and PREVIEW.

Advertisements in this week’s paper inform of specials, live music, food and drink, sales, open houses, events and more. You won’t want to miss out on the many offerings from our local businesses.

It’s also important that you pay close attention and adhere to the July Fourth parking regulations that are necessary to ensure a safe parade and detour route. There is an updated route this year, so be informed before you go.

Please don’t forget that personal fireworks are illegal. We’ve already had multiple fires this week from Tuesday morning’s thunderstorms. Fire season is here, no matter how much snow we received this past winter, and it only takes one spark to start a forest fire or burn down someone’s home.

If you haven’t experienced a Pagosa Springs Fourth of July celebration before, locals will be the first to advise you to be patient as thousands of people descend upon our town to discover just what it is that makes Pagosa Springs the best place to be for Independence Day, this is why being patient is extremely important.

Traffic will be heavy and slow, even with the opening of South 6th Street and the barrels finally being removed from the McCabe Creek project.

Allow yourself plenty of time to get to where you are going. It’s similar to arriving early to the airport, except TSA agents won’t be there to frisk you.

And, if you are lucky to find the time with all of the festivities, there is also hiking, fishing, biking and camping in the mountains and wilderness surrounding our beautiful town.

One thing is for certain — Pagosans know how to celebrate America’s birthday.

Enjoy your celebration.

Terri Lynn Oldham House