Jann Pitcher announced as parade grand marshal

By Cindi Galabota | Rotary Club of Pagosa Springs

The Rotary Club of Pagosa Springs is pleased to announce this year’s Fourth of July Parade grand marshal is Jann Pitcher.

Jann married Todd Pitcher at Spirit Lake above Santa Fe, N.M., 53 years ago. In 1976 they moved to Pagosa to help run the Wolf Creek Ski Area; Kingsbury and Charity Jane Pitcher, Todd’s parents, subsequently purchased Wolf Creek in 1978.

Over the years, more than anything else, Jann loved watching her three children grow up and thrive in Pagosa. Now they and their spouses are contributing members of the Pagosa community. Jann and Todd’s eight grandchildren are the light of Jann’s life, ranging in age from 3 to 25 years old. Her family is truly the most important aspect of her life.

Jann’s support of the Pagosa Springs community is endless, and it is easy to see her deep love for her hometown through her varied leadership distinctions. She has been the president of the Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce, president of the Pagosa Springs Area Association of Realtors, Realtor of the Year, chair of the high school’s accountability committee, and chair of the Citizen’s Bank of Pagosa Springs board, to name a few highlights.

Jann also has been an active member of the Rotary Club of Pagosa Springs for many years. In 1987, she had the distinguished honor of being the first female in the club, shortly after the Supreme Court made the ruling to allow women to join. In 1997, she was named Rotarian of the Year and in 2003 she was awarded the Rotary district youth service award. In 2004 Jann was president of the club, leading with kindness, humor and grace.

Today, Jann is the chair of the steering committee for the Ruby Sisson Library Foundation’s building campaign and is passionately working to get the expansion done. Though she retired from her career as a Realtor in 2019, her love for our community has only grown stronger.

In Jann’s own words, “From the day I moved to Pagosa Springs 47 years ago, I have felt part of this community. Pagosa has taken care of me and our family and it has been important to me to give back to the town I love. Thank you for allowing me the honor and privilege to serve as your fourth of July grand marshal.”