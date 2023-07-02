Fourth of July Events

By Hailey Sams

SUN Intern

This upcoming Fourth of July will feature a number of exciting activities to make it a memorable and fun experience starting as soon as Thursday, June 29.

Throughout the weekend there will be many events and activities.

In addition to the numerous festivities, the weekend will also be filled with other opportunities such as barbecues, hitting hiking and biking trails, and more.

Thursday, June 29

Curtains Up Pagosa will premiere its production of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at https://our.show/chitty23. They are $20 for adults and $10 for students 18 and under. The price increases by $5 at the door.

Friday, June 30

Curtains Up Pagosa will again perform “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at 7 p.m.

Also on Friday evening, Thingamajig Theatre Company will open “Godspell” at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit www.pagosacenter.org or call (970) 731-7469.

Saturday, July 1

In Town Park and the athletic field across the street, you will find the Park 2 Park Artisan and Food Market. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The market, in its 40th year, is a great place to find gifts and souvenirs from more than 70 vendors. The market will also include live musical entertainment from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the athletic field.

Arboles will hold its Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at the Piedra Peak Store and end at the TARA community Center at 33 Milton Lane. All local businesses and families are encouraged to attend or participate in the parade. Registrations for the parade are being accepted through June 30. There will be cash prizes for first, second and third place in the parade. For more information and parade registration forms, call Pat Everett at (970) 883-7711 or Penny Holmes at (970) 883-5394.

Curtains Up Pagosa will conduct a behind-the-scenes look at “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at 2 p.m. Tickets for “Under the Hood” are $10 in advance.

Thingamajig Theatre Company will perform “Godspell” again at 7 p.m.

Curtains Up Pagosa will again take the stage for “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

The Park 2 Park Artisan and Food market will again be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The market will also include live musical entertainment from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Those interested will have one last chance to see “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at 2 p.m.

Thingamajig Theatre Company will perform “Jersey Boys” at 3 p.m.

The traditional Red Ryder Rodeo will kick off at the Western Heritage Event Center arena and grounds at 6 p.m. The exhilarating event captures the peak of rodeo entertainment and will leave you with an excitement and desire to come back for more. Tickets are available at www.pagosarodeo.com or at the gate the day of. Box seating can be obtained by calling (970) 749-3492. If you are interested in participating in the rodeo, information can be found on the same website.

Monday, July 3

The Park 2 Park Artisan and Food market again will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., for more opportunities to buy goodies. The market will also include live musical entertainment from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Pagosa Springs High School graduating class of 1973 is holding its 50-year class reunion on Monday, July 3. A potluck picnic lunch will be hosted at Schick’s Sunset Ranch at 12:30 p.m. Graduates of 1973 are invited to join and share memories of growing up in Pagosa back in the day.

The excitement of the Red Ryder Rodeo will kick off again at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

Finally, on the Fourth of July the pinnacle of the festivities happens, with the annual Fourth of July Parade at 10 a.m., downtown. This year’s parade route starts at 6th Street and U.S. 160, and the line of floats, people and cars will march east to Hot Springs Boulevard and continue south to Apache Street. The theme this year is “Freedom” and you’ll be able to vote for your favorite entry at https://bit.ly/2023ParadeVoting. Voting begins at 10 a.m. and ends at noon the same day.

The Park 2 Park Artisan and Food market again will be open at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for one last chance to get jewelry, gifts and souvenirs while sampling food from across the region and listening to a wide range of music from talented musicians from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Also on Tuesday, the Freedom Float or Raft is slated for 1 p.m., assuming water levels allow. Anyone interested can join in with their own float or just watch the red, white and blue from the side.

The Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo performs again on Tuesday, finishing its 73rd annual event with a 2 p.m. show.

The Pagosa Springs Community Band will play its annual patriotic concert at 2 p.m. at the Park 2 Park Artisan and Food Market.

Last but not least, a fireworks display can be viewed around 9:15, or once it’s dark. The show will happen behind the high school off South 8th Street. Good viewing spots are from the Yamaguchi Park area, the parks downtown or from the streets off U.S. 160 and along Goldmine Drive. Do not block streets — including Hot Springs Boulevard and 6th Street — or private properties.

Road closures and

parking prohibitions

Hermosa Street will be closed from Hot Springs Boulevard to the lower (east) end of Town Park by the lower parking lot from July 1-4. Parking around the park will also be reserved for vendor parking.

Downtown event attendees should look to park at Mary Fisher Park off of San Juan Street, the area at the base of Reservoir Hill accessible from San Juan Street and the Overlook area on U.S. 160.

Please note that on-street parking is strictly prohibited along the designated Fourth of July parade route between 9 p.m. on July 3 to 12:30 p.m. on July 4 (after the parade). For more information regarding parking prohibitions, see related article from last week or visit https://www.pagosasprings.co.gov/.

