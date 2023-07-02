Coal Mine Fire update July 1: 286 acres, 40 percent contained

A Nevada Team 1 (Type 3 Team) took over the Coal Mine Fire at 0600 on July 2nd.

Containment: 40 percent

Cause: To be determined

Size: 286 acres

Archuleta County and Southern Ute Agency

Timber Litter/Timber/Brush

TOTAL FIRE RESOURCES ASSIGNED:

There are 176 people assigned to the fire from four jurisdictions: 5 Engines, 4 Crews (2 Type 1), 2 Helicopters, 1 Type 3 Incident Management Team (Powell, Team 1).

Fire activity holds steady with minimal activity observed in the last 24 hours. Some smoke remains visible from activity located due to heavier fuels within the interior of the fire. Clear weather and low winds provided for aviation suppression support over the fire, further reducing condensed pockets of heat. Minimal growth was reported this afternoon.

Fire resources are focused on containing the fire and mop up responsibilities. Natural barriers are being used to create Fireline in some of the areas.

Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area (COZ295) – Fire Weather Forecast: Building cumulus expected today over the ridges with isolated storms limited to the northern divide mountains. Storm coverage increases to scattered mainly over the mountains Sunday afternoon with gusty outflow winds the main concern. Critical fire weather conditions return Tuesday.

FIRE RESTRICTIONS: None. http://www.coemergency.com/p/fire-bans-danger.html

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS: There are no road closures at this time.

EVACUATIONS: Pre-evacuation orders are in place on County Road 500/Trujillo Rd between mile marker 15 and 18.