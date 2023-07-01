Chris Mountain Fire update: July 1, 11 a.m.

Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team Three

Matt Spring, Incident Commander

Date Reported: June 28, 2023

Cause: Lightning

Size: 348

Containment: 0%

Total Personnel: 302

Location: 12 miles west-northwest of Pagosa Springs

Current Situation: Management of the Chris Mountain Fire transitioned to the Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team Three Friday evening at 8:00 pm. The fire is on the San Juan National Forest, Pagosa Springs Ranger District and was reported on June 28th. Over the past few days, the fire has slowly backed into the Devil Creek Drainage. The fire is removing understory debris with occasional single tree torching.

Crews will engage the fire directly where the vegetation and terrain allow them to do so safely. Additional crews, engines and overhead resources arrived on the fire yesterday. Crews were able to build approximately one mile of direct handline utilizing a network of trails and roads on the northwest portion of the fire. Today, crews will continue constructing line on the western side moving south. On the southern end of the fire, crews will begin constructing line north of the Snow Angel Ranch creating an anchor point. On the east side of the fire, crews and overhead will scout locations for primary and secondary containment lines. Fixed and rotor wing aviation will be utilized to slow the fire progression and assist the crews on the ground.

Residents and travelers should expect to see an increase in fire vehicle traffic in Pagosa Springs.

Weather & Smoke Information: The weather will continue to be warm and dry. Temperatures today will reach in the mid-80s over the fire area. The relative humidity is expected to be around 18 percent. There is a small chance for afternoon thunderstorms, but no measurable precipitation is anticipated.

Closures: San Juan National Forest has a closure order in effect: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-publication/cosjf-chris-mountain-fire/chris-mountain-fire-closure

Evacuations: Archuleta County has issued mandatory evacuations for Forest Road 628, effective June 28th, 2023. No structures have been lost, but some near the heel/southern end of the fire are considered threatened, prompting evacuations. To sign up for emergency notifications, visit the Archuleta County Emergency Operations website. For current evacuation information, visit their Facebook page or call the Chris Mountain Evacuees Call Center: at 970-264-8373

Temporary Flight Restrictions: A TFR is in place at this time. TFR link: tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_3_9743.html

FIRE NAME INFORMATION

Fire Information Phoneline: (970) 549-8799 Time: 8:00 am – 7:00 pm

Facebook: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094353994683

Email: 2023.chrismountain@firenet.gov

InciWeb: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/cosjf-chris-mountain-fire