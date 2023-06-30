Unitarian Universalist service to focus on General Assembly

By Pauline Benetti | Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

This year’s General Assembly of Unitarian Universalists (UUs) from around the U.S. took place in Pittsburgh, Pa., on June 22-25 where UUs attended to both spiritual and organizational business. This Sunday we will stream the General Assembly Sunday service or, at least, a part of it here at our Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (PUUF).

The entire 1.5-hour service replete with wonderful music and chorus and several inspirational speakers spoke to a common message — the collective trauma we bear from our experiences of the pandemic; the divisiveness of social, political and racial unrest; the increasingly dark shadow of climate change; war and genocide; and the need to find rest, support and resilience in our UU communities — to remain open and willing to continue the struggle for our values: interdependence, equity, transformation, pluralism, generosity and justice. Join us for a sorely needed spiritual boost.

In response to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracking of COVID-19 hospitalization as low in Archuleta County, the PUUF Steering Committee states that masking will be optional at this time in our building; however, social distancing is encouraged and to that end the maximum capacity of the Fellowship has been reduced to 25, a very good reason for arriving a few minutes early.

Our Fellowship offers each individual support in our unique spiritual path and an opportunity to participate in positive social and environmental action. We welcome diversity and invite everyone to share in our faith community.

Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza at 301 N. Pagosa Blvd., on the north side facing Pagosa Peak.