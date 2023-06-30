Sunday Night Unplugged to return to St. Patrick’ Church July 9

Photo courtesy Tony Aldwell The return of Sunday Night Unplugged to St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church on July 9 will feature Charles Martinez.

By Heidi Tanner

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church is pleased to announce the return of Sunday Night Unplugged at 5 p.m. on July 9.

Sunday Night Unplugged was the brainchild of Doug and Sally Neel, formerly the rector and music director at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church.

The last in-person Sunday Night Unplugged was March of 2020 and then the COVID-19 pandemic struck, shutting the service down. Later in 2020, the Neels retired. The Rev. Wren Blessing, the current rector of St. Patrick’s, is now bringing back this beloved service.

The Sunday Night Unplugged service is open to all community members. This service provides music, thoughtful readings, and space for quiet meditation and prayer in a setting of beauty and reverence.

Our musical guest for the July 9 evening service will be Charles Martinez, whose talent playing the native flute is well-known in Pagosa Springs.

Martinez, a native Pagosan, will lend the evening’s service a special musical touch with his flute melodies which depict our natural surroundings and the history of our area.

Come and let the beautiful tones of Martinez’ handmade flutes and Native American stylings touch you, creating a beautiful space for spiritual meditation.

The service will begin at 5 p.m. and will last approximately an hour. St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd.

Please join us for this special service celebrating the return of Sunday Night Unplugged. All are welcome.