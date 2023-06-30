Spanish Fiesta set for July 29, float to appear in parade

By Rose Chavez | PREVIEW Columnist

During the parade this Fourth of July, be on the lookout for the Spanish Fiesta-sponsored float by local talent Los Mitotitos and friends and family members of the Spanish Fiesta committee.

We will have a beautiful float decorated with handmade paper flowers and banners reminding the community about the upcoming July 29 Spanish Fiesta.

Remember you are invited to the 21st annual Spanish Fiesta, sponsored by Archuleta Seniors Inc. (ASI). The theme is “Viva la familia, cultura y tradición!”

Enjoy the Fiesta in Pagosa Springs, where Spanish, Mexican and Native American cultural traditions intertwine to create the strong heritage we have today here in Southwest Colorado. Food, music, dance, vendors, color and good company provide the ingredients for a party to delight all the senses.

This year is the 21st anniversary of the Spanish Fiesta in Pagosa Springs after being dormant for some 20 years. The Spanish Fiesta Committee (formed by the families and royalty of fiestas of years past) has worked hard to make this first year back memorable.

The headliner for the day’s activities will be the famous New Mexican artist Al Hurricane Jr. and his band during the evening at the Archuleta County Fairgrounds. Hurricane is generously giving his own time to benefit the fundraiser.

Activities begin at 3 p.m., so come earlier to get your seat and enjoy authentic Hispanic cuisine of southern Colorado and northern New Mexico plus a variety of other food trucks, artisan vendors, music from local band Los Mitotitos, and folklorico dance performances from local artists.

While there will be no royalty during this first event, we look forward to engaging the community and youth to support the fiestas in this capacity once again. Proceeds from this event will support older adults of Archuleta County through the services of ASI and a BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) youth scholarship fund.

Admission is for an afternoon and evening from 3 to 8 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit https://givebutter.com/asispanishfiesta2023 or stop by the Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce, Choke Cherry Tree or the Pagosa Senior Center, located in the Ross Aragon Community Center.

Interested in being a sponsor or vendor? Please visit http://www.psseniors.org/events-and-fundraisers.html for more information or call (970) 264-2167.

DMV2GO slots available for seniors, veterans and residents with disabilities

DMV2GO is returning to Archuleta County for driver’s license services.

The Division of Motor Vehicles’ DMV2GO services will return to Archuleta County by appointment on July 17 and 18.

DMV2GO’s services include first-time Colorado driver’s licenses, out-of-state transfers, renewals for driver’s licenses, permits and identification cards, issuing new licenses, permits, and IDs; motor vehicle records; as well as reinstatements and Colorado Roads and Community Safety Act Services.

Appointments during regular hours — between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. — can be made online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F4DA4A82DA0F5C16-archuleta2. Appointments for seniors, veterans, and residents with disabilities are available before 11 a.m. and can be made by calling the Archuleta County Administration Office at (970) 264-8309.

For a list of state-required documents, visit https://dmv.colorado.gov/documents to have ready for your appointment.

July DMV2GO services will be held in the old courthouse on the south side of the building entering through the door on the far right.

DMV2GO does not offer driver testing or the written permit test. If a written or driving test is needed, you must have this done before the scheduled appointment. Written permit testing can be taken at any state driver’s license office, any third-party driver testing center or at home on a computer with camera and microphone capabilities.

For more information, contact Courtney Pogue Archuleta County communications specialist, cpogue@archuletacounty.org or (970) 989-2037.

Senior Conversations

Join us Wednesdays at 1:15 p.m. for a series of Senior Conversations with local Bill Salmansohn. He will lead the group through mindfulness exercises and discussion of various topics pertaining to aging in Archuleta County. Explore and discover for yourself answers to your questions and concerns.

The meeting will be held at the Senior Center in the dining hall. Snacks will be provided.

Pagosa Springs

Scrapbooking Club

The Pagosa Springs Scrapbooking Club holds monthly meetings the second Saturday of each month at the Senior Center.

It meets each month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to be creative, share ideas, connect with friends, learn new techniques, share supplies and indulge in a potluck lunch together.

Bring your scrapbooking projects — or any crafting project that you may want to work on with the group. If you would like to be added to the mailing list to receive notifications each month of the upcoming meeting along with handy tips and tricks for scrapbooking, please send your request to copenhavercreative@gmail.com.

Share lunch Monday through Thursday

Join us at the Silver Fox’s Den, aka the Community Cafe, in person for daily hot/cold meals Mondays through Thursdays downtown at the Ross Aragon Community Center between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. It is open to all. Pickup is available all week, including Fridays.

Our dining hall is open to all ages and welcomes you all with kindness and warmth. We provide hot/cold meals for anyone in the community interested in a nutritious and delicious meal. For those 60 or older we request a suggested donation of $10, but no one will be turned away. There is a $10 charge for guests under the age of 60.

Meals include a main course, side dish, fruit/dessert, garden salad plus beverage. Some popular menu items include Frito chili pie, pork tenderloin with harvest chutney, Singaporean pork ribs, vegetarian lasagna, Hawaiian shrimp with coconut rice and always a beautiful green salad. Many of our items are locally sourced and organic.

Our chef works with a team of local food professionals to hand-prepare your meal for dine-in service in our cozy dining room (with an amazing view of the San Juans) or for takeout (via our convenient drive-through). Our menu changes daily.

To reserve your meal for the day, please make your reservation via text or phone call to (970) 264-2167 by 9 a.m. weekdays.

Community Cafe menu

Thursday, June 29 — Crispy cod fish with tartar sauce, green beans, cherry crisp garden salad, fruit and milk.

Friday, June 30 — New Orleans sausage and corn chowder, focaccia bread, garden salad, fruit cookies and milk.

Monday, July 3 — Teriyaki chicken, veggie fried rice, sauteed snow peas, milk and chocolate cake.

Tuesday, July 4 — Closed for Independence Day.

Wednesday, July 5 — Beef spaghetti with garlic bread, broccoli, garden salad, fruit, banana brunch cake and milk.

Thursday, July 6 — Tuna salad on croissant, broccoli salad, garden salad, vanilla pudding, fruit and milk.

Friday, July 7 — Greek pizza with mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, wilted spinach and onions; baklava; garden salad; fruit; and milk.

Grab-N-Go meals

Dine-in and Grab-N-Go meal reservations and cancellations are required. Please call or text by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you want to pick up a meal. A suggested donation of $10 helps to sustain our program. No one will be turned away for their inability to donate. For ages 59 and younger, the cost is $10 also. Please call or text us at (970) 264-2167 to make a reservation.

Meals on Wheels

We deliver fresh Meals on Wheels five days a week (and provide frozen Meals on Wheels for weekends) to homebound Archuleta County residents. Call or text us at (970) 264-2167.

Mobile food pantry

service discontinued

The Mobile Food Pantry Service has been discontinued due to funding shortages. Older adults needing a ride to a local food pantry should contact the MET to schedule a ride with their paratransit service. For more information, contact Lavonne at (970) 264-2250.

Text reservations

Don’t forget that we offer a convenient texting service for you to communicate with us. Text us at (970) 264-2167. When texting, please include your name, phone number and the days you want a meal. If you are canceling a reservation, please include your name, phone number and the days you want to cancel.

Texting services are available for dine-in meal reservations, Grab-n-Go meals and Meals on Wheels recipients.

COVID-19 test

kits available

Stop by the Senior Center to pick up a pack of six free COVID-19 tests kits for your personal use. These kits are available to anyone in the public who needs affordable access for health promotion and disease prevention.

Mahjong

Mahjong is a 19th century Chinese tile-based game that is commonly played with four players. Each player receives 13 tiles with a goal to make matching sets and pairs (like poker). To win, a player must form four sets and one pair.

Come to the Senior Center to learn or play every Tuesday at 1:15 p.m.

Medicare call by

appointment

For anyone who needs help enrolling and navigating Medicare plans, the San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging helps with parts A, B and D. They can also help you with fraud concerns and troubleshooting any billing issues you may be having. By appointment only. Please call the Medicare line at (970) 264-0501, ext 4.

Bridge

The longest-played bridge game in Archuleta County takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1:15 p.m.