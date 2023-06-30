New Thought Center to hold picnic July 2

By Shayla McClure | New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

The July 2 Sunday service at 11 a.m. will be “Celebrating Global Spiritual Freedom” and will a picnic and potluck at Xanadu with Shayla White Eagle McClure and the SpiritHeart Band.

Bring a lawn chair and a dish to share.

Text (970) 510-0309 for directions.

“We are here to add to Life, not get what we can from Life” — William Osler.

Upcoming events

SpiritHeart Band practice is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join SpiritHeart band. Please text Bruce at (970) 507-0739 for band information.

July 2: Sunday service picnic at Xanadu.

July 13, 6 p.m.: “Sacred Medicine Ways-Basic Healing Techniques” with White Eagle.

July 15: Second annual tree orientation ceremony led by Rhonda Sande.

July 18 — Chimney Rock excursion.

July 29 — Vets4Vets benefit outdoor concert with the Retrocats. Tickets are $10.

The John and Sue Love benefit barbecue date and time for August is to be announced.

John and Sue Love donations can be dropped off at the New Thought Center; slide it between the glass doors or mail to: The New Thought Center, P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. Make checks out to John Love.

Aug. 15: 21st Paneurythmy Dancers will be performing and teaching Paneurythmy Movement as a blessing for our planet.

Library

The Aspin Inspiration Memorial Library is a collection of spiritual books. We welcome you to sign out/view our books, by appointment.

About us

The New Thought Center is a 501(c)(3) and promotes philosophies similar to Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. We honor all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine. The vision of the New Thought Center is to empower possibility through revelation of spiritual truth, and to enhance our members’ life experience through self-empowerment, inner peace and being part of an all-inclusive community. Our mission is to create a world that works for everyone through awareness of a higher power. We are the “Good Vibe Tribe” that practices Science of Mind principles of positive thinking.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available). Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling (970) 510-0309. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Center for Inspirational Living).