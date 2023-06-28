Chris Mountain Fire tops 100 acres, mandatory evacuations in place

Chris Mountain Fire

SUN photo

The Chris Mountain Fire, located west of Pagosa Springs, was reported as being over 100 acres and growing shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the San Juan National Forest, aviation resources are on scene and mandatory evacuations are in place for Forest Road 628.

Previous update: The Coalmine Fire, located on Southern Ute tribal land and private land within unincorporated Archuleta County in the area of County Road 500, was estimated at 40 acres around 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to Archuleta County Sheriff Mike Le Roux.

No evacuations have been ordered and no structures are threatened at this time, he reported.

The fire, which was detected on Wednesday, is spotting and resources have made one drop with a large air tanker, according to Le Roux.

Additional resources have been requested and are en route, he explained.

Area resources are also working on another fire on Chris Mountain that is under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Forest Service, he noted, and one ranch is under pre-evacuation orders.