Youth activities to be offered at Chimney Rock National Monument

By Nadia Werby | Chimney Rock Interpretive Association

The Chimney Rock Interpretive Association is providing four days of youth activity workshops this summer at Chimney Rock National Monument.

They will be held on four Wednesdays: June 28, July 12, July 26 and Aug. 9.

These workshops will include guided tours and hands-on craft activities. Participants will learn about the human and natural history of the area and have fun creating items to keep, which also relate to that history. Some of the activities include making a coil pottery pot, making a feather cartouche, trying branch weaving, throwing the atlatl and many other activities. Each workshop will have different activities, allowing participants to come more than once if they choose.

The workshops are designed to accommodate multiage groups, for those going in kindergarten through eighth grade. Each workshop will begin at 9 a.m. and finish at 2:30 p.m. Students must bring a lunch, but snacks and water are provided, as well as all activity materials. Parents can attend, but are not required to stay.

There is a fee of $25 per workshop for one child, $12.50 per child for each additional child from the same family. The workshops are conducted by experienced volunteers of the Chimney Rock Interpretive Association, a nonprofit organization that works in partnership with the San Juan National Forest. Registration and further information is available by emailing officemgr@chimneyrockco.org or calling (970) 731-7133.

Visit this ancient Puebloan cultural site located 17 miles west of Pagosa Springs and 3 miles south on Colo. 151.

For more information, please visit www.chimneyrockco.org.