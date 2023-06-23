Worn flags being accepted for disposal

By Richard Walker | Special to The PREVIEW

Badly worn, torn or otherwise distressed U.S. flags should be disposed of properly by burning with a ceremony.

Town and county residents may turn in flags for disposal by the American Legion at any Vets 4 Vets meeting, held each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Tennyson Building Event Center; at the Hometown Insurance office located at 818 Rosita St.; Town Hall; or at Pagosa Fire Protection District Station 1, located at 165 N. Pagosa Blvd.

The American Legion will collect such flags and arrange for proper disposal on a periodic basis. Flags should not be burned at home or tossed into the trash.