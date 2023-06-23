Scholarship recipients to perform during Fourth of July musical events

Ethan Mazur Alexis (Lexi) Derr

By Michelle Chapman | Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society

The Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society is proud to award scholarships to two local musicians.

Ethan Mazur, Pagosa Springs High School (PSHS) class of 2022, and Alexis (Lexi) Derr, PSHS class of 2023, each received $1,000 toward their higher education and continued pursuit of musical excellence. The scholarships are renewable for a second year.

Mazur began studies this past year at Tennessee Tech in piano, French horn and voice.

Derr plans to attend Fort Lewis College in the fall in a pre-veterinarian degree. She will also play oboe with the San Juan Symphony.

Mazur and Derr both perform regularly with the Pagosa Springs Community Band and for musicals put on by Curtains Up Pagosa and the high school drama program. You can see and hear them both perform uplifting patriotic music with the Community Band this July 4 at the Town Park at 2 p.m.

Mazur will also be playing in the orchestra for the “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” production at the high school starting June 29.

Don’t miss these opportunities to support and be entertained by the amazing musicians of Pagosa Springs.