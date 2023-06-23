Nathan Yip Foundation awards funding to local schools

By Danielle Dascalos | Nathan Yip Foundation

The Nathan Yip Foundation announced Tuesday that $200,000 was awarded to 18 rural Colorado schools and districts to create and implement classroom projects that will have a positive impact on their students and classrooms.

Grants awarded locally include:

• San Juan Mountain School — $27,690 for a greenhouse to use in multiple subject areas.

• Pagosa Springs High School — $8,000 for a 3D printer and laser cutter.

The Nathan Yip Foundation was established 22 years ago in honor of Nathan Yip, the only son of Jimmy and Linda Yip, after he died in a car accident.

The foundation has supported rural schools internationally for many years, but in 2016 shifted its focus and funding to rural schools in Colorado, to help close the opportunity gap between rural and urban schools in Colorado. Funds are raised through special events, including one of the largest Chinese New Year celebrations in the Denver metro area — the Nathan Yip Foundation Chinese New Year Gala (which will be held next year on Feb. 3, 2024), as well as through individual donations.

Rural and small rural schools and districts submit grant requests in the spring and the chosen schools were awarded funds for the 2023 Rural Schools Grant Cycle. With this $200,000 in donations, the Foundation is close to reaching $1 million in funding given to rural Colorado schools over the past seven years.

Learn more at www.nathanyipfoundation.org.