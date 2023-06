Photo courtesy Lisa Scott

2006 was the initial gathering of Panhellenic women. This event is being revived; a gathering of sisters is planned for Wednesday, June 28, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Alley House Grille. The event will feature appetizers and a cash bar. A $10 donation at the event is requested to assist in covering the cost. For planning and food preparation, please let us know you are attending. Call or text Sherry Spears at (940) 887-9208 or sherrykayspears@sbcglobal.net.