New Thought Center to present on ‘Are You Willing to Be a Creator?’

By Shayla McClure | New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

The June 25 Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. will be “Are You Willing to Be a Creator?” with Dr. Elaine Harding.

“Sometimes the questions are complicated, but the answers are simple.” — Dr. Seuss

Upcoming events

SpiritHeart Band practice is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join SpiritHeart band. Please text Bruce at (970) 507-0739 for band information.

Saturday, June 24: Reiki class with Maggie Red Eagle.

June 28, 5 to 7 p.m.: Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours.

July 6 — “Sacred Medicine Ways-Basic Healing Techniques” with Shayla White Eagle.

July 15: Second annual tree orientation ceremony led by Rhonda Sande.

July 29 — Vets4Vets benefit outdoor concert. Tickets are $10.

The John and Sue Love benefit barbecue date and time for August is to be announced.

John and Sue Love donations can be dropped off at the New Thought Center; slide it between the glass doors or mail to: The New Thought Center, P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. Make checks out to John Love.

Aug. 15: 21st Paneurythmy Dancers will be performing and teaching Paneurythmy Movement as a blessing for our planet.

About us

The New Thought Center is a 501(c)(3) and promotes philosophies similar to Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available). Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling (970) 510-0309.