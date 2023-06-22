Get ready for the Fourth of July holiday

By Mary Jo Coulehan | Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce

At this time of year, the Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce gets inundated with questions about all the activities occurring over the Fourth of July holiday.

The most frequently asked question is about the Fourth of July parade. Unless it is a Sunday, the parade is always on the Fourth of July. This year, the parade is on Tuesday, July 4.

Applications to enter the parade are currently available on the town’s website, www.pagosasprings.co.gov. The link to the application is right on the homepage. Please note that applications need to be turned into the town, not the Chamber, by noon on Tuesday, June 27. Don’t forget to turn in your applications on time as there will no be acceptance of late applications.

There is no cost to enter your float in the parade. Staging will be at the high school beginning at 7 a.m. and lineup will be along 6th Street.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. and come out onto U.S. 160, then travel east to Hot Springs Boulevard, where it will travel down Hot Springs Boulevard and end at Apache Street. The parade will not go down to 2nd Street this year.

Artisan market

The annual Park to Park Artisan Market will take place from Saturday, July 1, to Tuesday, July 4, in Town Park and the athletic field on Hermosa Street.

The market takes place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. every day except July 4, when it ends at 4 p.m.

There will be more than 70 vendors with a wide range of beautiful artisan products including jewelry, clothing, woodworking, pottery, art work, body products and salves, unique gift items, pet products and so much more. An addition to the market, will be four days of musical entertainment from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. under the shade tent in the athletic field.

Relax, grab some delicious food from one of the park food vendors, and enjoy the sounds from a range of talented musicians.

Pagosa Springs

Community Band

The Pagosa Springs Community Band will hold its annual patriotic concert in the tent at the athletic field at 2 p.m. on the Fourth of July. The regular location has changed from The Springs Resort due to construction. Come out to the town parks to enjoy a range of artisans, both musical and craft talents.

Red Ryder

Roundup Rodeo

Another highlight of the Fourth of July holiday is the Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo. The rodeo is celebrating its 73rd year this year. The performances will be at 6 p.m. on July 2 and 3, and at 2 p.m. on July 4, with all the festivities being held at the Archuleta County Fairgrounds off of U.S. 84.

Persons interested in participating in the rodeo can obtain information about the different categories at www.pagosarodeo.com. Tickets are on sale online from the website or at the gate the day of the event. Special box seating can be arranged by calling (970) 749-3492.

Fireworks

The annual fireworks display is anticipated to take place on the Fourth of July behind the high school off of South 8th Street. The sparklers kick off about 9:15 p.m. or at dark. Good locations to view the fireworks are from the Yamaguchi Park area, around the parks downtown, or looking back to the high school from streets off of U.S. 160 and along Goldmine Drive. Please be cognizant about not blocking streets such as Hot Springs Boulevard, 6th Street and private property.

There will be many other activities to take advantage of over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. BBQs will be in abundance, there are many hiking areas to enjoy, the river is still at a level where it is enjoyable to raft and you could take advantage of the Freedom Float at 1 p.m. on the Fourth of July.