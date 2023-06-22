Birthday party Friday will celebrate beloved children’s author

By Carole Howard | PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

We hope you will join us tomorrow, Friday, June 23, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. as we celebrate the birthday of beloved children’s author Eric Carle with cake, stories and crafts.

He is famous as the creator of brilliantly illustrated and innovatively designed picture books for very young children. His most famous book is “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” First published in 1969, it has been translated into 66 languages and has sold more than 50 million copies.

Library early closure

Your library will close at 5 p.m. next Monday, June 26, and on the fourth Monday of each month for a staff meeting.

Sign up for Summer Reading Program

It’s not too late to sign up in person or on the library’s website at https://pagosalibrary.org for the free Summer Reading Program.

It offers a huge variety of special programs for all ages and lots of prizes, and will conclude with a celebratory party July 28.

Pick up monthly events calendars at the library so you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your family this summer.

Save the date for book sale

The Friends of the Library have announced their highly popular annual summer book sale will take place July 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and July 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friends members will have early access to the sale both days, so you may want to take this opportunity to join the Friends before the sale or at the door.

Between now and then the library is not accepting any more donations of books, DVDs and other materials because the Friends have all they need for the sale.

Summer Reading Club today

Our weekly Summer Reading Club for those in kindergarten through fifth grade takes place Thursdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with crafts, guest speakers, stories and more. We’ll explore topics such as kindness, service, teamwork, connection, friendship and community. No registration is required.

Online author talk

There will be one more talk in June in our free online virtual series featuring New York Times bestselling authors with an opportunity to ask questions.

On Wednesday, June 28 at 6 p.m. you can interact with Tananarive Due, co-author of “Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda.”

Video gaming tomorrow

Play free age-appropriate video games Friday, June 23, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Book Buddies Saturday

Those in kindergarten through second grade will read together and enjoy games, crafts and playtime as we partner read, echo read and more on Saturday, June 24, from 10 to 11 a.m. at this free event.

LEGO Club Saturday

Kids aged 6-11 are invited to bring your imaginations on Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the free LEGO Club. Note the extended time of two hours rather than one. Bring your own LEGOs or use ours.

Knit and crochet

Saturday

Learn to knit or crochet this Saturday, June 24, at our free gathering from 1 to 3 p.m. for ages 8 and up. Supplies will be provided.

Children’s book talk

Kids aged 6-11 who want new ideas on what to read next are invited next Tuesday, June 27, from 3:30 to 4 p.m. to a free session to learn about your library’s newest children and juvenile books. Everyone leaves with a new book.

Paws to Read

Next Tuesday, June 27, from 2-3 p.m., youngsters are invited to share their favorite books with Muppet, a therapy dog who loves stories, at a free Paws to Read session.

Wacky Wednesdays for kids

Kids aged 6-11 are invited to get silly and play next Wednesday, June 28, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. and every Wednesday in June.

Writers support group

Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m., Ruby’s Writers Guild welcomes writers looking for opportunities, support, resources and camaraderie with other writers.

Family storytimes

Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., join us for a free educational hour of reading, singing and free play to build early literacy skills.

ESL classes

Free in-person evening classes take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with 4 to 5 p.m. reserved for beginners and 5 to 7 p.m. for both intermediate and advanced students. Please help us spread the word about these classes to others in our community who would be interested, and contact us by phone or email if you have any questions.

PALS/GED adult education

Join Mark or Sally for free PALS sessions Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. to help with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Judy helps you with basic questions relating to computers, smartphones and tablets and also provide assistance in accessing any of the library’s online resources. No appointment is needed for these drop-in sessions.

Downloadable books

CloudLibrary has a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audiobooks for all ages. To access this free digital collection, download the cloudLibrary app, answer a few simple questions, select AspenCat Union Catalog for the name of your library, then enter your library card number and four-digit PIN. Library staff are happy to help you set up your device if you need assistance.

How-to and self-help nonfiction

“Serenity in the Storm” by Kayleigh McEnany offers advice on how to live through today’s chaotic society by leaning on Christ. “The Shift” by podcast host Tinx is a guide to dating, self-worth, friendships and happiness.

Other nonfiction

“Brave the Wild River” by Melissa L. Sevigny is the tale of two pioneering female botanists on a boat trip through the Grand Canyon. “Crimes Against America” by Judge Jeanine Pirro is the author’s indictment of Democratic policies. “A Renaissance of Our Own” by Rachel E. Cargle is a memoir of an activist, philanthropist and CEO. “When the World Didn’t End” by Guinevere Turner is a memoir of a young girl who leaves a cult with her disgraced mother and her 4-year-old sister.

DVDs

“Mystery 101” is a three-movie DVD that also includes “Playing Dead” and “Words Can Kill.” “The Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries” is a four-movie collection featuring a retired detective. “Joe Pickett” is season one. “His Dark Materials” is the complete third season. “Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves” is an action comedy.

Essays collection

“Quietly Hostile” by Samantha Irby is a new comedic essay collection about the life and observations of this humorist.

Books on CD

“The 23rd Midnight” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro is a new book in the Women’s Murder Club series. “Rogue Justice” by Stacy Abrams is a legal murder mystery. “Identity” by Nora Roberts begins with a murder at a dinner party. “The Guest” by Emma Cline is set in late summer on Long Island. “Fixit” by Joe Ide is book six in the IQ thriller series.

“Tom Clancy’s Op-Center Fallout” by Jeff Rovin focuses on a nuclear confrontation between the U.S. and China. “Only the Dead” by Jack Carr is a mystery featuring former SEAL James Reece. “Hard Road to Vengeance” and “Dark is the Night” on separate CDs are westerns by William W. and J.A. Johnstone. “Weapons of Opportunity” by Dale Brown is book three in the Nick Flynn military adventure series.

Large print

“Axle Bust Creek” by John Shirley is book one in the new Cleve Trewe western series. “The Devil by His Horns” by Michael Zimmer is book seven in the American Legends series. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry features a couple who have broken up who must attend a friends’ annual getaway.

Mysteries, suspense and thrillers

“Chrysalis” by Lincoln Child is a high-tech mystery about virtual reality. “The Lie Maker” by Linwood Barclay focuses on a man whose father disappears while in the witness protection program.

Other novels

“Good Night, Irene” by Luis Alberto Urrea is a story of women’s heroism based on the author’s mother’s life as a Red Cross volunteer in World War II. “Glassworks” by Olivia Wolfgang-Smith follows a wealthy woman escaping her spendthrift husband via her passion for science. “Berlin” by Bea Setton features a woman who runs into more drama than she left behind. “The Singing Trees” by Boo Walker tells of an artist moving to New England to seek new opportunities. “Yellowface” by R.F. Kuang explores the world of plagiarism and racism in the publishing industry.

Important alert about donations

Quotable quote

“As modern humans, we have access to more knowledge than anyone, ever. Even the poorest, most uneducated person has more quality information available to them today — in public libraries and on the internet — than the richest scholar with packed mahogany bookshelves from bygone eras.” — Brian Klaas, author and associate professor of global politics at University College London.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, books on CD and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.