Town seeks public input on land use code rewrite

By Karl Onsager | Town of Pagosa Springs,

Community Development Department

The Town of Pagosa Springs initiated a land use code rewrite in 2021 with the support of the Pagosa Springs Town Council, Pagosa Springs Planning Commission, a steering committee and public input.

The purpose of the project is to clarify standards, update regulations to incorporate best practices and align the code to realize the community vision from the 2018 comprehensive plan. The project was put on hold in 2022 due to capacity. Town staff restarted efforts to review and rework the draft code in February 2023. The renewed consideration resulted in a joint work session with town council and planning commission on April 27 to receive direction on several topics.

The town needs public input on questions like: Should tiny homes on wheels be allowed as accessory dwelling units? Should sustainability requirements be for new construction, and also for major modifications to existing commercial and multi-household developments? What standards are appropriate for the new East End Overlay and Put Hill Overlay? And, the town needs input on the sign code, among other things.

The survey can be found at www.mypagosa.org along with project updates. Paper versions of the survey are available upon request from the Community Development Department in Town Hall, located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

The town anticipates the next draft of the code will be available for review in late June or early July. Contact the senior planner, Karl Onsager, with any questions at konsager@pagosasprings.co.gov.