Photo courtesy Glenn Sterkel

Kaylor Christians and Glenn Sterkel shake hands at the Pagosa Springs Car Show on Saturday. Christians was awarded the first Ruby Sisson Scholarship. He is a graduate of Pagosa Springs High School and will be attending Universal Technical Institute this fall to study diesel mechanics. Sterkel was the vocational mechanics teacher in 1980 when Sisson donated her 1950 Chevrolet truck to the school. The truck was auctioned off to begin the scholarship fund. Each year, vocational mechanics will be awarded scholarships to attend vocational school.