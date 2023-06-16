Plenty of community events on tap

By Mary Jo Coulehan | Pagosa Springs Area

Chamber of Commerce

It seems with the onset of summer activities are moving more outdoor and they are increasing in number. There is almost something to do every weekend and many of them are no to low cost for participants.

If you’re a Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association (PLPOA) resident, don’t forget about the free Family Summer Nights the second and fourth Thursdays of the months of June and July at the PLPOA Rec Center. Enjoy games beginning at 6 p.m. and a movie on the lawn beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The Town of Pagosa Springs is starting up its free concerts in the park for ComFest on Friday, June 16. It will continue the third Friday of each month through the month of August, when there are two (Aug. 18 and 31). There is a different band each month and each concert benefits a different nonprofit agency. Food and spirits for purchase will be available at each concert. Grab a blanket or some chairs and head over to the athletic field in Town Park — for free.

Speaking of concerts, the 19th Hole Concert Series continues until June 29. The series is sponsored by the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado and these concerts also benefit a different nonprofit every week. The concerts are held at the Pagosa Springs Golf Course and start at 5:30 p.m. The admission price is only $10 and there will also be food and beverages available for purchase at this event. Bring your chair or blanket and get ready for some great music by local musical artists.

Our local and regional theaters will have a full slate of productions all summer long. Our community theater group, Curtains Up Pagosa, will feature “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” June 29 through July 2 at Pagosa Springs High School. Tickets will be on sale soon for this must-see event.

For bingo players, the usual Sunday schedule has been modified for the months of July, August and September for the games to be played on the second and fourth Sundays of the month at John Paul II Catholic Church at 353 S. Pagosa Blvd. starting at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. The schedule changed during the summer to accommodate the Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays.