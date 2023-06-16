La Plata Electric Association election results announced

By Carrie Hugus | La Plata Electric Association

Results of the 2023 La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) election were announced at the cooperative’s annual meeting on June 8.

This meeting was held to elect and seat new directors and present LPEA’s 2022 accomplishments. In accordance with LPEA bylaws, one seat in each of LPEA’s four districts comes up for election annually.

This year, members also voted on a bylaw amendment that allows the LPEA Board of Directors to add electronic balloting in future LPEA elections.

Detailed election results are as follows:

• District 4 (north and east La Plata County): Candidate David Luschen won with 1,187 votes. Candidate John Purser received 769 votes.

As no challenger applications were received in Districts 1, 2 and 3, the following candidates were seated unopposed:

• District 1 (Archuleta County): New candidate Nicole Pitcher filled the seat vacated by retiring director Bob Lynch.

• District 2 (south and west La Plata County): Incumbent John Lee Jr. was seated.

• District 3 (city of Durango): Incumbent Rachel Landis was seated.

The proposed bylaw amendment passed with 3,973 in favor and 2,021 opposed.

Out of 36,003 ballots mailed in all districts, a total of 6,083 LPEA members cast votes for an approximate 17 percent return rate. Due to unopposed candidates, there was no election in 2022.

Officers were elected at the LPEA Board of Directors meeting on June 14. Meeting details can be accessed at https://lpea.coop/lpea-board-directors-resources.