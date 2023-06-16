Curtains Up Pagosa announces scholarship winners

Hayden Kiker Karissa Foster Hannah Rockensock Kaeden Thomas

Curtains Up Pagosa

Curtains Up Pagosa is happy to announce this year’s college scholarship recipients.

This year, we have awarded four deserving students with a $1,000 scholarship toward their college tuition.

Hayden Kiker will be attending Tennessee Tech University, majoring in vocal performance.

Karissa Foster will be attending Brigham Young University in Idaho and be majoring in communications with an emphasis in video production.

Hannah Rockensock will be attending Tennessee Tech University and will be majoring in musical theater with a minor in computer science.

Kaeden Thomas will be attending Colorado Christian University with his sister, Anika (a previous scholarship recipient and choreographer for our upcoming production of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”). He will be dual majoring in vocal performance and ministry management (business and theology).

All four of our recipients are very talented and well-deserving students. Each of them have spent countless hours helping Curtains Up in various aspects of productions from acting, to backstage and technical work.

Curtains Up Pagosa is very proud to help support these students further their education and help to build their future.