Boebert’s staff to hold mobile office hours in Piedra area

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s office announced mobile office hours in the coming weeks.

Staff from Boebert’s office will be available to help constituents who aren’t getting answers from federal agencies, like veterans seeking to get the care they earned from the Veterans Affairs, travelers that need expedited assistance to receive a passport on short notice, taxpayers being harassed by the IRS and senior citizens having issues with the Social Security Administration or Medicare.

Additionally, constituents are invited to come to the office hours to express their viewpoints on legislative issues or request special Congressional Commendations recognizing outstanding public achievements.

Mobile office hours will be available Wednesday, June 21, in the Piedra area with combined mobile office hours for Archuleta, Mineral and Hinsdale counties at the Sportsman’s Campground, Main Lodge, 2095 Taylor Lane, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.