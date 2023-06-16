Archuleta Democratic Club to meet

By Lynn Frederick | Archuleta Democratic Club

The Archuleta Democratic Club will meet Wednesday, June 21, at 11:30 a.m. at The Den, 729 San Juan St.

Kirsten Skeehan will be our speaker. She is one of the members of the of the La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) board who represents Archuleta County. Skeehan will speak about LPEA and its policies in regard to renewable energy. If you have questions about the possibilities of renewable energy and the restraints in its adoption, please come to hear Skeehan.

In appreciation for the use of The Den, we encourage you to stay for lunch and socialize with fellow Democrats. The purpose of the Democratic Club is to provide an opportunity for Democrats to hear about local issues and meet other Democrats. However, you do not have to be a Democrat to attend. Our meetings are open to all. For more information, please email candace.pspgs@gmail.com.