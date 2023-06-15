Thingamajig Theatre Company’s ‘Jersey Boys’ set to premiere June 16

Ze’ev Barmor, Trevor Brown, Evan Hoefer and Justin Autz star as the electrifying singing group The Four Seasons in “Jersey Boys,” opening this weekend at Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts.

By Carter Merritt | Thingamajig Theatre Company

As the summer season kicks off at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts, theater enthusiasts are in for a treat with Thingamajig Theatre Company’s production of “Jersey Boys.”

With its highly anticipated opening weekend on June 16 and 17, this show promises an unforgettable experience. From the first look at the final preview, “Jersey Boys” is a production that should not be missed.

Under the guidance of director Dennis Elkins, “Jersey Boys” truly shines. Elkins brings his vision to life with precision and creativity, seamlessly blending the captivating story with the electrifying performances on stage. His ability to guide the cast in delivering authentic and emotional portrayals of the characters is commendable.

Dani Loewen’s choreography adds layers upon layers of excitement to the production. With dynamic and energetic dance, Loewen ensures that the performances are visually stunning and perfectly complement the music and storytelling. It’s near impossible for the audience to resist tapping their feet and moving along to the beat. With nearly 60 characters portrayed onstage, Alexandra Saeger’s costumes are visually stunning, capturing the era with impeccable detail.

Boni McIntyre’s music direction is once again exceptional. Each vocalist’s performance is executed with precision and a perfect blend of harmonies.

The cast of “Jersey Boys” delivers stellar performances that leave a lasting impact. Trevor Brown, portraying Bob Gaudio, brings depth and passion to his character. His voice resonates with emotion and his portrayal is a testament to his remarkable talent. Evan Hoefer, in the role of Tommy DeVito, delivers a captivating performance, capturing the essence of the charismatic founding member fueled by ambition and relentless determination. Justin Autz as Nick Massi showcases his exceptional range as an actor, leaving the audience in awe of his powerful presence on stage.

However, it is Ze’ev Barmor’s portrayal of Frankie Valli that steals the show. Barmor’s incredible performance is nothing short of extraordinary. With a voice that soars effortlessly through Valli’s iconic songs, he captivates the audience from the very first note. Barmor’s future in this role is undoubtedly promising, and it’s not hard to envision him gracing theaters across the country with his immense talent.

The entire cast of “Jersey Boys” deserves recognition for their exceptional abilities. Together, they create a harmonious and captivating ensemble that brings the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to life. Their chemistry on stage is palpable, adding the critical layer of authenticity to the production.

Following the success of its season opener, “The Great American Trailer Park Musical,” Thingamajig Theatre Company proves once again that it is a force to be reckoned with. “Jersey Boys” promises to be an unforgettable experience and a highlight of this summer season.

Mark your calendars for the opening weekend of “Jersey Boys” on June 16 and 17. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness this phenomenal production at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. Thingamajig Theatre Company’s summer season is shaping up to be one of its best, and “Jersey Boys” sets the bar high with its incredible talent, infectious music and compelling storytelling. Secure your tickets now for an evening filled with nostalgia, excitement and pure theatrical magic.

“Jersey Boys” is rated PG-13. For tickets and show information, see pagosacenter.org or call (970) 731-SHOW (7469).