Born on Feb. 19, 1946, Rex Rucker Nelson passed away on May 14 in Pagosa Springs. He grew up mostly in west Texas and eastern New Mexico, residing in southern Arkansas for a few years. Rex graduated from Friona High School, Friona, Texas, in 1964 and went on to Texas Tech University, majoring in agricultural engineering. After graduating from Tech in 1968, he studied at Oklahoma State University, earning a master’s degree in agricultural engineering in 1970. He was hired in 1970 at Ditch Witch (Charles Machine Works). Ed Malzahn, the inventor of the Ditch Witch and the owner of the company, personally hired him and Rex was so proud. For the next 39 years he did his best as a loyal employee to help Ditch Witch grow. He worked on the development of trenchers for many years, but always talked with great pride of his last years as design team manager on the Jet Tracs developed by Ditch Witch. He retired from Ditch Witch in April 2009. He and his wife moved to Pagosa Springs to reside in the mountains he loved so much.

On Dec. 23, 1978, he married Marlys Knutson, the love of his life, in Fargo, N.D. Their family was completed when they became the proud parents of two children: daughter Moriah Nelson, born Dec. 7, 1985, and Nathan Nelson, born March 23, 1988. Rex was passionate about his family. They enjoyed many family vacations across the western United States. Rex was proud to become a grandfather and very much enjoyed spending time with his three granddaughters: Jacqui, 17; Vivien, 4; and Margaret, 2. Rex was also very involved in his church, Pagosa Bible Church in Pagosa Springs. Rex never wanted to miss church or his Thursday morning men’s Bible study. He never missed an opportunity to help his church by volunteering in many capacities and serving as an elder for many years. He loves his family in Christ dearly. He is preceded in death by his mother, Iola; father, Jack; and younger brother, Roger. He is survived by his wife, Marlys; daughter, Moriah; son, Nathan;and granddaughters Jacqui, Vivien and Margaret.

A celebration of life service for Rex will be held Saturday, June 24, at 2 p.m. at Pagosa Bible Church. Donations in his memory may be made to Pagosa Bible Church, 209 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.