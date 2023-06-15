Public Notices June 15, 2023

DISTRICT COURT

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Drive

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: 970-264-8160

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Daniel L Fiedler #47916

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

970-507-8528

Case Number 2023CV30026

Plaintiff:

PATRICK H. DISNER

v.

Defendants:

PAGLAND INVESTORS, INC., ARCHULETA COUNTY PUBLIC TRUSTEE, PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION and All Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest In The Subject Matter Of This Action,

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF: PATRICK H. DISNER

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title Pursuant to Rule 105 filed with the Archuleta County District Court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the last day of publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing with 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado more particular described as follows:

LOT 77 IN PAGOSA VISTA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74884

Respectfully submitted this 19th day of May, 2023.

/s/ Daniel L. Fiedler

Daniel L. Fiedler

First publication: May 25, 2023

Last publication: June 22, 2023

Published May 25, June 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 109 Harman Park Dr/PO Box 148, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiff:

ANDREW GUINN

v.

Defendants:

DANIEL L. VALDEZ and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Duke Eggleston, #24965

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580

E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2023CV30039

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF ANDREW GUINN

TO THE BELOW NAMED DEFENDANTS:

ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lot 26 in Hudson’s Rio Blanco Subdivision No. 5 according to the Plat thereof filed for Record September 1, 1964 as Reception No. 65907.

Respectfully Submitted this 31st day of May, 2023.

Published in The Pagosa Sun

First Publication: June 8, 2023

Last Publication: July 6, 2023

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

/s/ Duke Eggleston

Duke Eggleston, #24965

160 E. 12th St., Ste 7

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 403-1580

Published June 8, 15, 22, 29 and July 6, 2023, in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE FOLLOWING REAL PROPERTY ACQUIRED BY THE COUNTY OF ARCHULETA, COLORADO, BY TAX DEED, ALL PARCELS AS ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AT RECEPTION NUMBER 74885 IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK AND RECORDER, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO, TO WIT:

410 TRAILS BLVD, PARCEL NBR 569930202026, ACCT NBR R012426;

23 LANCER CT., PARCEL NBR 569930202029, ACCT NBR R012429;

19 LANCER CT., PARCEL NBR 569930202027, ACCT NBR R012427;

21 LANCER CT., PARCEL NBR 569930202028, ACCT NBR R012428;

376 TRAILS BLVD., PARCEL NBR 569930202034, ACCT NBR R012433;

169 TRAVELERS CIRCLE, PARCEL NBR 569919339027, ACCT NBR R020498;

185 TRAVELERS CIRCLE, PARCEL NBR 569919339026, ACCT NBR R020497;

157 TRAVELERS CIRCLE, PARCEL NBR 569919339028, ACCT NBR R020499;

153 TRAVELERS CIRCLE, PARCEL NBR 569919339029, ACCT NBR R020500;

145 TRAVELERS CIRCLE, PARCEL NBR 569919339030, ACCT NBR R020501;

131 TRAVELERS CIRCLE, PARCEL NBR 569919339031, ACCT NBR R020502;

115 TRAVELERS CIRCLE, PARCEL NBR 569919339032, ACCT NBR R020503;

99 TRAVELERS CIRCLE, PARCEL NBR 569919339033, ACCT NBR R020504;

643 TRAILS BLVD., PARCEL NBR 569524405055, ACCT NBR R020480;

623 TRAILS BLVD., PARCEL NBR 569524405056, ACCT NBR R020481;

607 TRAILS BLVD., PARCEL NBR 569524405057, ACCT NBR R020482;

94 TRAVELERS CIRCLE, PARCEL NBR 569524405058, ACCT NBR R020483;

35 TRAVELERS CIRCLE, PARCEL NBR 569919339019, ACCT NBR R010019;

45 ARROYO CT., PARCEL NBR 569524405051, ACCT NBR R020476;

43 ARROYO CT., PARCEL NBR 569524405052, ACCT NBR R020477;

41 ARROYO CT., PARCEL NBR 569524405053, ACCT NBR R020478;

128 TRAVELERS CIRCLE, PARCEL NBR 569524405054, ACCT NBR R020479;

220 TRAVELERS CIRCLE, PARCEL NBR 569524405059, ACCT NBR R020484;

242 TRAVELERS CIRCLE, PARCEL NBR 569524405060, ACCT NBR R020485;

260 TRAVELERS CIRCLE, PARCEL NBR 569524405061, ACCT NBR R020486;

270 TRAVELERS CIRCLE, PARCEL NBR 569524405062, ACCT NBR R020487;

705 TRAILS BLVD., PARCEL NBR 569524405018, ACCT NBR R004232;

300 TRAVELERS CIRCLE, PARCEL NBR 569524405013, ACCT NBR R004231;

307 TRAVELERS CIRCLE, PARCEL NBR 569524404019, ACCT NBR R004215;

243 TRAVELERS CIRCLE, PARCEL NBR 569524404011, ACCT NBR R004211;

64 TRAVELERS CIRCLE, PARCEL NBR 569919340011, ACCT NBR R010028;

152 TRAVELERS CIRCLE, PARCEL NBR 569919340002, ACCT NBR R010025;

76 TRAVELERS CIRCLE, PARCEL NBR 569919340010, ACCT NBR R010027;

21 RANGER PARK DR., PARCEL NBR 569919343006, ACCT NBR R010041;

166 RANGER PARK DR., PARCEL NBR 569930203019, ACCT NBR R012445;

43 ROOSEVELT DR., PARCEL NBR 569525101010, ACCT NBR R004280;

21 CIBOLA CT., PARCEL NBR 569525102023, ACCT NBR R004294;

518 TRAILS BLVD., PARCEL NBR 569919342007, ACCT NBR R010034;

22 LASSEN DR., PARCEL NBR 56991934005, ACCT NBR R010040

WILL, ACCORDING TO LAW, BE OFFERED THROUGH PUBLIC AUCTION VIA ONLINE AUCTION HOUSE WWW.GOVDEALS.COM, BEGINNING ON THE 15TH DAY OF JULY, 2023 AND RUNNING FOR FOUR WEEKS TO THE HIGHEST AND BEST BIDDER. THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY BID THAT IS LESS THAN THE CURRENT ACTUAL VALUE FIXED BY THE COUNTY ASSESSOR.

Published June 8 and 15, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

County Court

Archuleta Combined Courts

109 Harman Park Dr., PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Case No. 23C48

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public notice is given on June 2, 2023 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Archuleta Court.

The Petition requests that the name of Sylvia Lucette Goossens be changed to Sylvia Lucette Thompson.

/s/ Suellen Loher

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

Published June 8, 15 and 22, 2022 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PROPOSED SCHOOL BUDGET

Archuleta School District 50 Jt.

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Education of the Archuleta School District 50 Jt. on May 30, 2023 for the 2023-2024 fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, and has been filed in the Administration Office of the School District where it will be available for public inspection. Such proposed budget will be considered for adoption at a regular meeting of the Board of Education of said District on June 20, 2023 at 3:00 pm in the Middle School Library, 309 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado. A Zoom meeting link will be posted on the District’s web site www.mypagosasaschools.com at least 24 hours prior to the June 20 meeting.

Any person paying school taxes in said district may at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget file or register his or her objections thereto.

BOARD OF EDUCATION

May 30, 2023

Archuleta School District 50 Jt.

Mike Hodgson, Finance Director

Published June 8 and 15, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Invitation to Bid – The Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association is seeking proposals for the installation of a new commercial HVAC and dehumidification system at the Recreation Center pool room. Equipment and design have been specified by a mechanical engineer, outdoor mounted hybrid unit. If interested please contact Larry Lynch at PLPOA, 970-731-5635 ext. #5.

Published June 15, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for Sketch – Major Subdivision at X (unaddressed) Rob Snow Road which proposes to subdivide the existing 22-acre parcel into four lots.

The Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 5:30 pm to consider the Sketch Major Subdivision Application.

The Public hearing is open to the public and will also be held by Zoom online meeting platform and accessible to anyone in the public from the Town’s online portal. Please note: the Town does not and cannot guarantee internet service or online broadcasting for remote attendance. Remote attendance is at risk of the attendee as the public meeting will continue in person regardless of the Town’s broadcast capability.

To access the meeting agenda and staff report, click the Meetings and Agendas tab on the left-hand side on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application at mypagosa.org/proposed-development-projects.

We encourage interested parties to contact the Planning Division prior to the meeting date, with any questions or comments via phone at 970-264-4151 x221 or email at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov. Written comments will be forwarded to the Planning Commission for their consideration. Public comments will be accepted at public hearings/meetings.

Published June 15, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PROPOSED SCHOOL BUDGET

Pagosa Peak Open School

Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Pagosa Peak Open School Board on May 17, 2023 for the 2023-2024 fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, and has been filed in the Administration Office of Pagosa Peak Open School and online at pagosapeakopenschool.org where it will be available for public inspection. Such proposed budget will be considered for adoption at a regular meeting of the Board of Education of said District on June 21, 2022 at 5:00 pm in the conference room at PPOS, 3133 Cornerstone Dr., Pagosa Springs, Colorado.

Any person paying school taxes in said district may at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget file or register his or her objections thereto.

PAGOSA PEAK SCHOOL BOARD

June 6, 2023

Pagosa Peak Open School

Charter School authorized by Archuleta School District 50Jt.

Angela Reali Crossland , School Director

Published June 15 and 22, 2023 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.