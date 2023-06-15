Professional storyteller Kathy Santopietro to present Men for All Seasons in Story June 17

Photo courtesy Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation and Friends

Professional storyteller Kathy Santopietro will present Men for All Seasons in Story, a fundraiser for the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation and Friends, on June 17. Tickets are available now.

By Deborah Fox | Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation and Friends

Save the date for Men for All Seasons in Story on June 17 at 6 p.m., an event perfect for Father’s Day weekend.

The Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation and Friends is pleased to welcome back professional storyteller Kathy Santopietro for another magical evening of storytelling, accompanied by local pianist Sally Neel and a special guest appearance by vocalist Robert Neel.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. with a cash bar and entertainment. The stories will begin at 7 p.m., with lite hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar to follow at 8 p.m.

The event will take place at the Tennyson Building Event Center and is for ages 16 and older. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased online at https://pagosalibrary.org/ or in person at your Ruby Sisson Library. Tickets at the door on the night of the event will be $45.

Santopietro has an interesting story to tell about her adventure into storytelling and we had an opportunity to ask a few questions:

What drew you to storytelling? “I worked in the field of adult education for 30 years. For most of that time, I was a teacher trainer for English as a Second Language programs. Because I wanted a creative way to present teaching approaches and methods, I was drawn to oral storytelling. Folk tales, fairy tales and fables can become scaffolding for teaching complex educational principles by way of enjoyment and engagement. After I retired from adult ed. I’ve been fortunate to become a storyteller in a variety of community venues — museums, senior centers, churches, libraries and local organizations along the Front Range. There’s nothing more rewarding than to share stories as an art and a professional tool.”

How do you create programs/presentations? “Almost always those who request storytelling programs have a purpose or theme. Providers want to entertain and enlighten and to educate. A storyteller can weave stories into a blanket that covers an audience with comfort while surrounding a theme or topic of interest. I find that programs fall into place because stories can hold a mountain of meaning and metaphor no matter the audience. I find that as a traditional storyteller, programs filled with images from fables, folktales, fairy tales or literary tales are welcome avenues for applied storytelling.”

How did you come up with the theme Men for All Seasons? “Traditionally, we celebrate men who are fathers this holiday. But, what about men who provide and care for others? What about men who cultivate, foster, boost and look after others? Let’s acknowledge fathers, grandfathers, brothers, uncles, lovers and friends with tales that help us reflect on all that love. The program title illustrates our purpose in stretching the scope of our gratitude to all men no matter the season of the year and no matter their role in our lives.”