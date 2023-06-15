Panhellenic luncheon planned for June 28

Photo courtesy Colette Tressler

Pi Beta Phi members of the local San Juan alumnae club gathered for a springtime lunch on the patio at Kip’s Grill on June 9. Pictured are (left to right) seated Melissa McDonald and Joni Rose; standing Laurie Williams, Carolyn Edlund, Carole Howard, Lisa Scott and Paula Tennant. The event honored the sorority’s Founders’ Day and the club’s Golden Arrow members — women who have been Pi Phis for 50 years or more. Pi Beta Phi, founded in 1867, is the oldest national sorority in the U.S. Today there are 135 collegiate chapters in the U.S. and nearly 300 alumnae clubs around the world. Scott is grand president of the entire organization.

By Lisa Scott | Special to The PREVIEW

The National Panhellenic Conference has 26 sorority groups as member organizations. In 2006, the initial local luncheon was held to celebrate and share in our collegiate sorority roots. The luncheon continued for 11 years and disbanded without volunteers to organize another event.

With Sherry Spears at the lead, the event is being reorganized. A gathering of sisters is planned for Wednesday, June 28, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Alley House Grille. The event will feature hors d’eouvres and a cash bar. A $10 donation at the event is requested to assist in covering the cost of the appetizer and beverage service.

We look forward to welcoming the traditional attendees, as well as new faces, to this special event, so please help us by spreading the word and finding the sorority sisters in your neighborhoods and friend circles.

The planning committee consists of Sherry Spears, Delta Delta Delta; Joni Rose, Pi Beta Phi; and Lisa Scott, Pi Beta Phi. For planning and food preparation, please let us know you are attending; call or text Spears at (940) 887-9208 or sherrykayspears@sbcglobal.net.

This special event is greatly enjoyed by all and previous events attracted more than 30 collegiate sorority women.