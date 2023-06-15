Adventure Clubs for kids announced

By Frank Porter | Adventure Club

Two Adventure Clubs are scheduled in Pagosa Springs in June.

Each Adventure Club will include a Bible story with drama and activity, a memory verse, high-energy songs, games, crafts, snacks and more games.

It is two hours of fun and learning for kids 5-12 years old and it’s free. Come and bring your friends.

Adventure Clubs in locations in Pagosa Springs:

• June 20-22, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Pagosa Bible Church, 209 Harman Park Drive. This club has a separate class for little ones who are 3-5. (This includes any little ones who will not start kindergarten until the fall.)

• June 20-22, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Pagosa Vista Estates, 129 Fireside St.

The two Adventures Clubs will have the same three-day program, so choose the Adventure Club that works best for you. For more information, call Connie Porter at (303) 901-5290 or email her at ceflittlekids@gmail.com.