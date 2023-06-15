29th annual online Auction for the Animals to start June 16

By Robson Reyes | Humane Society of Pagosa Springs

The Humane Society of Pagosa Springs (HSPS) is excited to share that this year’s virtual Auction for the Animals event will start June 16 and end June 26. For 10 days, supporters of HSPS can participate in the virtual auction from the comfort of their homes, from anywhere in the world.

Access is easy. Simply log in to www.hspsauction.org to browse hundreds of auction items and bid on your favorites, all in support of our community’s only animal shelter.

Virtual auction attendees can bid on hundreds of incredible items including jewelry, art, home goods, outdoor gear, gift baskets and gift certificates donated by generous local businesses, as well as gift certificates and items from nearby towns like Creede, Lake City, Ouray, Chama and Durango. There are adventure items like Durango and Cumbre Toltec railroad train passes, dog sledding, Wolf Creek ski passes, Overlook Hot Springs soak passes and so much more.

The Auction for the Animals is the Humane Society’s most important annual fundraiser. The success of the auction makes a huge difference in the organization’s ability to provide nutritious food, safe shelter and quality medical care that every lost, abandoned and homeless animal needs and deserves. The success of the auction will help HSPS continue to provide a safe haven to nearly 700 animals that will call the shelter home, at least until a family and a forever home can be found.

Bidding on auction items isn’t the only way to help the shelter animals. You can make donations to help buy animal food, assist with funds needed for spay and neuter surgeries, help cover the cost of emergency veterinary care and so much more. You can also make general donations that will be used wherever the need is greatest. Any donation, no matter the amount, will make a tremendous difference in the lives of the animals that come into the shelter’s care. To bid on an auction item or to make an outright donation, visit www.hspsauction.org and follow the user-friendly prompts.

The Humane Society would like to thank everyone who has already helped make this year’s virtual Auction for the Animals a great success.

Start previewing items and bidding on your favorites starting June 16 by visiting www.hspsauction.org. And don’t forget the auction ends at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 26. HSPS thanks you for your support.

The Humane Society is a local private nonprofit organization that operates the only animal shelter in Archuleta County. Your local humane society does not receive funding from the Humane Society of the United States, American Humane, ASPCA or any other national animal welfare organizations. Private donations, grants and thrift store revenues cover only a portion of animal shelter operating expenses. The remainder of shelter costs must be met through fundraising events like the Virtual Auction for the Animals. HSPS is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, all donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.