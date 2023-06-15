19th Hole Concert Series continuing Thursday with San Juan Mountain Boys

By Robson Reyes | Humane Society of Pagosa Springs

Join us as we celebrate the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs at the 19th Hole Concert at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club on Thursday, June 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

We will be enjoying Ron Lowe on acoustic guitar and Glenn Unrath as the San Juan Mountain Boys play hits starting from the ‘60s through today.

Every week, your $10 cover charge supports five local nonprofits that are part of the 19th Hole Concerts. Local nonprofits participating this year are Veterans Memorial Park, Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society, Humane Society of Pagosa Springs, Aspen House and Aspen Services, and Upper San Juan Search and Rescue. All concerts are at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club. At the end of the series, all proceeds are pooled and equally distributed to the featured organizations.

Food from the grill, beer, wine and signature cocktails will be available for purchase. You are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket. No outside food, drinks or pets are allowed.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming concerts:

• June 15 — The San Juan Mountain Boys — Humane Society of Pagosa Springs.

• June 22 — Bob Hemenger — Aspen House and Aspen Services.

• June 29 — Jack Ellis and Out on Work Release — Upper San Juan Search and Rescue.

• July13 — Bo DePena — Veterans Memorial Park.

Gather your friends and family and join us for the 2023 concert series. We’ll see you on the green.