Town Park Athletic Fields • June 16 • 5:30- 8:30 p.m.

Photo courtesy Jason Rose

The Jackson Mountain Ramblers — Chase Peeler, Jarrett Chaney, Jason Rose, Samuel Hughes and Jenna Palensky — will kick off the 2023 ComFest outdoor concert series along with RPM from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on June 16 at the Town Park athletic field. The free summer concert series benefits local nonprofits and will feature Heavy Diamond Ring on July 21, Kirk James Blues on Aug. 18 and Dreem Machine and Ragwater on Aug. 31.