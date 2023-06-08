Weekly bingo sheets and Summer Reading Club start today

By Carole Howard | PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

Two new free events that are part of your library’s Summer Reading Program launch today, June 8: weekly bingo sheets for all ages and the Summer Reading Club for youngsters.

All ages are invited to complete five activities in a row on weekly bingo sheets and then turn your sheet in at the library to get a prize. Pick up your sheet in person or at https://pagosalibrary.org.

Also launching today is a weekly Summer Reading Club for kindergartners through fifth-graders on Thursdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with crafts, guest speakers, stories and more. We’ll explore topics such as kindness, service, teamwork, connection, friendship and community. No registration is required.

Sign up for Summer Reading Program

Be sure to sign up in person or on the library’s website at https://pagosalibrary.org for the free Summer Reading Program. It offers a huge variety of special programs for all ages, lots of prize drawings, and will conclude with a celebratory party July 28. Pick up monthly events calendars at the library so you don’t miss any of the free library activities available to you and your family this summer.

Local author

“The Helion Chronicles” by Annie Jackson is a sci-fi story about a female thief named Finley who successfully lies and steals her way across the solar system with a male partner. This is the complete season one containing all six episodes.

Mini Monets tomorrow

Friday, June 9, from 10 to 11 a.m., ages 1-5 are invited to use art — and sometimes to get messy — to build early literacy skills at this free activity.

Tween, teen makers

tomorrow

Tweens and teens are invited to a free session to practice weaving and felting on Friday, June 9, from 1 to 2 p.m.

S.T.E.M. program

tomorrow

Solve engineering challenges and science experiments at our free S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) program tomorrow, Friday, June 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. Activities are available for multiple age groups. Preregistration is required.

Legal clinic tomorrow

This month’s legal clinic on civil issues is by appointment tomorrow, Friday, June 9, from 2 to 3 p.m. Come to the library to meet privately via Zoom with our volunteer attorney. To schedule an appointment, at the beginning of the month send an email titled “Sign-up for Free Legal Clinic” with your first name and phone number to ruby@pagosalibrary.org, or phone (970) 264-2209 or stop by the library.

All-ages chess Saturday

Learn how to play chess with free quick lessons and game time Saturday, June 10, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

LEGO Club Saturday

Kids aged 6 and up are invited to bring your imaginations on Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the free LEGO Club. Note the extended time of two hours rather than one. Bring your own LEGOs or use ours.

Adult knitting Saturday

Join other new and experienced knitters this Saturday, June 10, for our free Knitters Circle from 1 to 3 p.m. It is aimed at anyone over the age of 18 who would like to knit together or get some help if you are stuck on your project.

Two escape room

activities

Solve puzzles and find clues quickly to be sure you can get out of the room before the deadline next Monday, June 12, for these free escape room sessions for teens and tweens from 10 a.m. to noon or 3 to 5 p.m.

Ruby’s Book Club

Ruby’s Book Club meets in person from 2 to 3 p.m. next Tuesday, June 13, to discuss “The Last Report of the Little Miracles at No Horse” by Louise Erdich. Copies are available at your library. This free book club is held the second Tuesday of each month, alternating between fiction and nonfiction titles. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Dungeons and Dragons

Next Tuesday, June 13, from 4 to 5:30, join our Dungeons and Dragons game free for teens and young adults. Preregistration is required because space is limited. Contact Josie@pagosalibrary.org to join.

Wacky Wednesdays

for kids

Ages 6-11 are invited to get silly and play next Wednesday, June 14, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., and every Wednesday in June.

STEAM program

Camp Connect is a free STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) program for fifth- through eighth-graders next Wednesday, June 14, from noon to 2 p.m. Preregistration is required.

Writers support group

Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m., Ruby’s Writers Guild welcomes writers looking for opportunities, support, resources and camaraderie with other writers.

Online author talks

There will be two more talks in June in our free online virtual series featuring New York Times bestselling authors with an opportunity to ask questions.

Thursday, June 15, at noon will showcase “An American in Provence: Art, Life and Photography” by photographer Jamie Beck.

On Wednesday, June 28, at 6 p.m., you can interact with Tananarive Due, co-author of “Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda.”

Downloadable books

CloudLibrary has a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audiobooks for all ages. To access this free digital collection, download the cloudLibrary app, answer a few simple questions, select AspenCat Union Catalog for the name of your library, then enter your library card number and four-digit PIN. Library staff are happy to help you set up your device if you need assistance.

Nonfiction

“You Could Make This Place Beautiful” is a memoir by poet Maggie Smith. “The Joy of Politics” by Amy Klobuchar is the Minnesota senator’s memoir of her life and work. “Dirt Road Revival” by Maine state senator Chloe Maxmin and her campaign manager Canyon Woodward offers a road map to rebuilding rural politics. “Perhaps the Future” by Sarah Watling looks at the women journalists, writers, photographers and activists whose courage took them into the Spanish Civil War. “The Daddy Diaries” by Andy Cohen uses humor to tell the author’s story of being a father to two youngsters.

Mysteries, suspense

and thrillers

“Mastering the Art of French Murder” by Colleen Cambridge features a young American tourist and Julia Child. “The Seaside Library” by Brenda Novak reunites teens 20 years after a tragedy.

Other novels

“The Midnight News” by Jo Baker is a love story set in London during World War II. “All the Days of Summer” by Nancy Thayer is a family tale set on Nantucket. “Properties of Thirst” by Pulitzer Prize-winner Marianne Wiggins looks at the changing American landscape during World War II. “Can’t I Go Instead” by Lee Geum-yi follows the lives of a Korean nobleman’s daughter and her maidservant. “Not Alone” by Sarah K. Jackson takes place after a global environmental disaster. “Lassiter” by J.RF. Ward is the latest in the Black Dagger Brotherhood vampire series. “Cloud Girl” by Lisa Hardhig features two young teens who meet in a brothel in Ireland.

DVDs

“All’s Quiet on the Western Front” is the remake of the classic that won four Academy Awards last year. “A House Made of Splinters,” which covers the war in Eastern Ukraine, was nominated for best feature documentary. “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner is season five.

Books on CD

“The Bridge Wore White” by Amanda Quick features a psychic dream consultant who is kidnapped. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese features three generations of a family with a secret in South India. “The Wedding Planner” by Danielle Steel goes behind the scenes to explore private problems. “Ghostly Game” by Christine Feehan is a Ghost Walker fantasy.

Donations

We are grateful to Linda Lutomski Connor for materials donations.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, books on CD and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.