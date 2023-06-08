Professional storyteller Kathy Santopietro to present Men for All Seasons in Story June 17

Photo courtesy Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation and Friends

Professional storyteller Kathy Santopietro will present Men for All Seasons in Story, a fundraiser for the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation and Friends, on June 17. Tickets are available now.

By Deborah Fox | Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation and Friends

Save the date for Men for All Seasons in Story on June 17 at 6 p.m., an event perfect for Father’s Day weekend.

The Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation and Friends is pleased to welcome back professional storyteller Kathy Santopietro for another magical evening of storytelling, accompanied by local pianist Sally Neel and a special guest appearance by vocalist Robert Neel.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. with a cash bar and entertainment. The stories will begin at 7 p.m., with lite hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar to follow at 8 p.m.

The event will take place at the Tennyson Building Event Center and is for ages 16 and older. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased online at https://pagosalibrary.org/ or in person at your Ruby Sisson Library. Tickets at the door on the night of the event will be $45.