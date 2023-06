Photos courtesy Carole Howard

Scene … The Friends of the Theatre host a homemade dinner for Thingamajig Theatre Company’s summer cast and directors on May 30 at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts. Professional actors from across the U.S. are presenting three Broadway musicals rotating between now and the end of August — “The Great American Trailer Park,” “Jersey Boys” and “Godspell” — and also will perform at the Broadway Gala fundraiser on July 25.