Mobile Market, Fourth of July Parade planned in Arboles

By Susan Halkin | TARA Food Pantry

The TARA Food Pantry, in conjunction with Care and Share Food Bank, will hold a Mobile Market on Thursday, June 15, from 5 to 6 p.m.

This event is held in the parking lot of the TARA Community Center at 333 Milton Lane in Arboles. The public is invited. Please bring your own bags. No boxes, please.

Arboles will hold its annual Fourth of July Parade on Saturday, July 1. Lineup will begin at 9 a.m. behind the Piedra Peak Store on Willard Way. The parade begins at 10 a.m.

All of Archuleta County and surrounding areas are encouraged to participate in the parade or attend.

The parade will end at the TARA Community Center, where activities will be held in addition to a barbecue.

For more information, please call Pat Everett at (970) 883-7711 or Penny Holmes at (970) 883-5394.