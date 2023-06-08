Live outdoor music: 19th Hole Concert Series to feature Jackson Mountain Ramblers

By Robson Reyes | Humane Society of Pagosa Springs

Join us for an extraordinary series of concerts that combine the joy of music with the spirit of giving.

The 19th Hole Concerts pair an Archuleta County nonprofit with a local music talent each Thursday evening throughout June.

Please join us Thursday, June 8, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to enjoy the Jackson Mountain Ramblers concert promoting the Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society (PSIMS).

The Jackson Mountain Ramblers play an eclectic mix of originals and feel-good music from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s and ‘00s. Their goal is “bringing music we love to the people we love.”

Mark your calendar to enjoy them all:

June 8 — Jackson Mountain Ramblers — PSIMS.

June 15 — The San Juan Mountain Boys — Humane Society of Pagosa Springs.

June22 — Bob Hemenger — Aspen House and Aspen Services.

June 29 — Jack Ellis and Out on Work Release — Upper San Juan Search and Rescue.

July 13 — Bo DePeña (rescheduled) — Veterans Memorial Park.

Each concert is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., rain or shine, at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club. Your $10 cover charge supports five local nonprofits. At the end of the concert series, all proceeds are pooled and distributed equally to the five featured organizations.

Food from the grill, beer, wine and signature cocktails will be available for purchase. You are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. No outside food, drinks or pets are allowed.

PSIMS’s appropriate tagline is “Music for Life.” PSIMS is a group of local musicians performing concerts throughout the year for the community. It is vital to the continuation of the high caliber of musical performances in Pagosa Springs to continue encouraging musicians of all ages to get comfortable playing in public. It is a big step for many rusty musicians and PSIMS provides the opportunity for them to experience performing live in a supportive environment.

Gather your friends and family and join us for the 2023 live concert series. We’ll see you on the green.