Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership announces three Thursdays of fun and learning for youth

By Sally High | Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership

The Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership (GGP) and its educational partners will host three full Thursdays this summer just for youngsters. Active, creative, hands-on learning will be based at the GGP site in Centennial Park. There is no charge for this immersion into fun and the ecology of our downtown Riverwalk.

On June 15, July 20 and Aug. 17, GGP’s professional educators and partners will provide instruction in identifying birds, understanding wetlands and growing food for community. The value of native plants and pollinators will be spotlighted. Youngsters will explore the downtown Riverwalk and its plants and animals. Kids will create art — lots of art — to enhance the GGP site.

Adults from the GGP, Weminuche Audubon, Audubon Rockies, Pagosa Wetland Partners and the Pagosa Community Initiative will lead all activities. Educators and adult nature-lovers enjoy summer creativity as much as kids. The GGP will provide kids with shade, healthy lunches, snacks and water bottles, and, oh yeah, art supplies — lots of art supplies.

Register your kids and visiting grandkids at ggp@pagosagreen.org. There is no charge. Only 25 places are available each Thursday. See you on the Riverwalk.