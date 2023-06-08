Daniel Clyde Aupperle, born Sept. 27, 1957, in Green Bay, Wis., died on Wednesday, May 24, at his home in Platteville, Wis., with his wife, dogs and daughter by his side. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Kay Aupperle, of 41 years, 11 months and 26 days; his daughter, Sara Elyse Aupperle; his son, Daniel Edmond Aupperle; his two old dogs, Clover and Ollie; and his comfort kitty, Pester.

Dan had a long career as a banker, but that was just a small fraction of his life: He was a skilled carpenter, electrician and plumber; runner, hiker, explorer, morel hunter; horticulturalist and cidermaker; hobby farmer and amateur large animal veterinarian; a dad profoundly proud of everything Sara and Daniel accomplished; a husband wholeheartedly and unequivocally devoted to his wife; and an exceptional father and husband.

He loved gardening, but what he enjoyed most was sharing his labors of love with everyone. Dan and Lisa hosted dinner for Dan’s mother, Jean, nearly every Sunday, and she always went home with more fresh apples, pears, zucchini, asparagus, raspberries and tomatoes than she could ever possibly eat in a week. He sent his sister Katie home with pickled beets, probably the only other person in the world that would appreciate them, and he delighted in showing his brother David around the farm each time he would visit. He was a beloved son and brother.

You always knew where you stood with Dan. He was honest, direct and he didn’t suffer fools lightly. But underneath his furrowed brow was a dry sense of humor and a smirky smile. He was a man with sound advice, a good judge of character, a know-it-all with encyclopedic knowledge of seemingly everything, and a constant tease. Dan was a generous and incredible friend.

The world will be a little less funny and will have far fewer delicious tomatoes without him in it. He will be forever loved and missed.

A celebration of life will be held at his home in Platteville on June 24 at 5 p.m. (cocktail hour). Please join us for old-fashioneds, spotted cow, fancy Wisconsin cheese and good memories. No cut flowers please — if you feel the need to give, please donate to your local humane society. Or, send us bourbon.

