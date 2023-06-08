Carlene Jewel Kilgore Bailey, 89, of Pagosa Springs, died Friday, May 26, peacefully in her sleep. Her memorial service will be a come-and-go remembrance at the Grace in Pagosa Campus, 1044 Park Ave., in Pagosa Springs, on Thursday, June 8, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Carlene was born May 23, 1934, to William and Jewel Kilgore in Plainview, Texas. She spent her childhood years in Plainview, Texas, and Carlsbad, N.M., with her older sister, Billie, and younger brother, Kyle. After high school, she attended Eastern New Mexico University, where she met the love of her life, Jerry Amos Bailey. They married, and together they raised their two children: Curtis (Lisa) and Kathy Faber (Mark). Carlene and Jerry have five amazing grandchildren: Ty, Kari Beth (Luke), Erin (Landon), Jacob and Jerrad and four of the sweetest great-grandchildren: Duke, Isabella, Whit and Isaiah, with twins expected to arrive in August.

From an early age, Carlene loved life, her family and friends. She was a spark of joy to her entire family. She shared wisdom, care and a quiet humor with all.

Carlene was a dedicated teacher. She and Jerry taught (coached) together their entire married life: Carlsbad, Artesia and Tularosa, N.M.; Brownfield, Texas; Pagosa Springs, Colo.; and Aztec, N.M. Following Jerry’s death in 1996, she moved back to Pagosa Springs, where she went back to teaching at Pagosa Springs Elementary School until the fall of 2013.

Carlene loved Jesus. She was a quiet inspiration and humble servant. She ran the worship slides for over 20 years for the church. She used to say that typing and reading the words was a worship experience itself. She was efficient and talented. It was her service to pastors and the church body.

Carlene hosted a book club at her house for many years. She kept it so organized and well-stocked with new books. She opened her home to anyone who wanted to read a book and used it as a ministry to many ladies in our community.

Carlene is survived by her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren as well as loving and kind nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; her parents, Bill and Jewel Kilgore; her sister, Billie Martin; and her brother, Kyle Kilgore.

God was gracious in giving our mother and Grandmama 89 years on this earth. She trusted and relied on Him each day of her life, sharing His love with us all. She touched the lives of countless people through each student who passed through her classroom, to athletes and coaches she and Coach Bailey welcomed into their lives, to all the church members she served.

Waiting to rejoice in Heaven with you, Grandmama. We love you.

“Trust in the LORD with all your heart and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight.” — Proverbs 3:5-6.