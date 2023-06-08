Photo courtesy Lisa Scott

Members of the 4-H Clothing Construction Project hosted visitor seamstress Beverly Raulen, who donated a huge supply of fabric and sewing supplies for the 4-H project participants. Raulen brought the wedding dress she made for her daughter to show the young seamstresses. From left to right in the back row are Nicoletta Ibram, Sophia Ellis, Edith Odom and Veda Deitemeyer. In the front row are Claire Monroe, Addy Hart, Ayla Ibram, Raulen and Winter Porter. Other project participants that could not attend the day are Faith Lee, Adelyn Hittle, Kaiden Srery, Daphnie Skinner, Emma Gantt and Reece Peterson. All 4-H projects have started and will culminate in project presentation at the Archuleta County Fair Aug. 3-6.