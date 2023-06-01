Start your engines: Pagosa Springs Car Show set for June 9 and 10

Photo courtesy Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce

By Mary Jo Coulehan | Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce

The 14th annual Pagosa Springs Car Show will be held Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10, on Lewis Street. This annual event brings over 100 cars, trucks and motorcycles to historic Lewis Street for two days of mechanical art. Owners have meticulously preserved or rebuilt classic cars, much to the delight of the spectators and other car aficionados.

To take in all that is occurring at that event, here is a listing of activities.

The show and the party on Lewis Street opens on Friday at 5 p.m. Car Show participants may start lining up on Lewis Street at 3 p.m. Access to the lineup is available from 3rd or 2nd streets; 4th Street will be closed at Lewis Street and access to the show via a vehicle. The live music featuring The San Juan Mountain Boys will begin at 5 p.m. There will be food vendors down at Bell Tower Park and a beverage garden near the Catholic Church Parish Hall with an assortment of chilled adult beverages, sodas and water. Get your first glimpse of these magnificent vehicles on Friday evening until 8 p.m.

On Saturday, June 10, vehicles may start lining up again on Lewis Street beginning at 7 a.m. After giving the participants time to shine up their entries, the show begins at 9 a.m. On this day, you can vote for your favorite vehicle to qualify it for the People’s Choice award. The voting will be done online, so bring your cellphone, scan the QR code from the ID card of your favorite ride and submit it to win this coveted award. There will also be first- and second-place winners in 16 categories. Again, on this day there will be even more vendors with delicious food and beverages as well as the beer and wine tent. The live music will take place all day long thanks to the sounds and dedication of the Retrocats.

After a day of fun, oohing and aahing at the gorgeous cars, trucks and motorcycles, the awards ceremony will take place at about 2:30 p.m.

Entrants travel from all over the southwest and even other parts of Colorado. Come out and enjoy yourself and marvel at the classic cars and those that will be defined as classics in years to come. Those first 100 entrees to the Car Show will receive a free collectible T-shirt and dash plaque. Additional merchandise will be sold at the registration table.

You can register in advance for the show at www.pagosachamber.com. Click on the Car Show icon and it will take you to the registration website. If you have multiple cars to register and you would like a T-shirt with each registration, you can do that through the online registration site. If you do not want additional T-shirts, just contact the Chamber and we will register those vehicles for you at a reduced price. Please contact us at (970) 264-2360.

We are excited to host this annual event. If attending the Folk ‘n Bluegrass Festival, you will have time to visit the Car Show before the music starts or if you want to take a break and wander around town and enjoy the community. Questions on the Car Show can be directed to the Chamber at (970) 264-2360.